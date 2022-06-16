LG launches online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board’s website www.jksasb.nic.in for the booking of helicopter tickets for the yatra.

Dedicating new online service to the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji, the Lt Governor said, “It was a long pending endeavour of the Government to introduce heli services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility”.

For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day, he added.

The Lt Governor further directed the Shrine Board and NIC officials to ensure hassle-free and secure online helicopter booking service for the pilgrims.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor briefed the Lt Governor about the new helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra.

Earlier, helicopter services were operational for only two sectors, but now, the pilgrims can avail the services in four sectors (to & fro) viz. Srinagar to Neelgrath, Srinagar to Pahalgam, Neelgrath to Panchtarni, & Pahalgam to Panchtarni, with total 11 helicopters to remain available for the passengers.

With the addition of two new sectors from Srinagar, it will encourage those yatris who wish to complete the yatra in a single day.

This facility is also available for the devotees who want to travel only one way. The one-way tariff from Srinagar to Neelgrath shall be Rs. 11,700; Srinagar to Pahalgam Rs. 10,800; Neelgrath to Panchtarni Rs. 2,800 and Pahalgam to Panchtarni Rs. 4,200.

The portal was designed and developed by National Informatics Centre, State Unit Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The Yatra 2022 shall commence on June 30 and culminate on August 11. Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, the Shrine Board has made adequate arrangements this year. In 2020 and 2021, due to Covid, no yatra was held.