Shuhul Hyundai unveils New Hyundai Venue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Shuhul Hyundai today unveiled the highly awaited new Hyundai Venue here today.

Accentuating the Hyundai SUV Life, the new Hyundai Venue is geared up to redefine lit experiences for customers with its bold design, power packed performance, space, comfort, advanced technologies and connectivity.

The New Hyundai Venue was unveiled by guest of honour Ghulam Mohammad Guroo Chairman Shuhul Group of Companies and the chief guest was Joginder Singh Chib SHO Police Station Gangyal. Harish Chander Incharge Police Post Greater Kailash, Akshay Singh Jamwal TSM HMIL, Mushtaq Guroo, MD Shuhul Group, Bilal Guroo and Owais Guroo, Directors Shuhul Group, Mian Adil Aslam, CEO Shuhul Group, Ankush Badyal General Manager Shuhul Hyundai, Vipul Sharma Manager Sales along with the members of staff civil society and valued customers were present on the occasion.

According to a company press release, commenting on the launch of the new Hyundai Venue, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The new Hyundai Venue has been developed to personify the aspirations of our beloved customers. With a keen focus on design, technology, functionality and space, the new Hyundai Venue is here to elevate customer experiences and amplify the Hyundai SUV life. Being India’s No 1 SUV maker of 2020 and 2021, we are immensely grateful to our customers for placing their love and trust in brand Hyundai. The new Hyundai Venue will build further on the legacy of this brand and thrill customers with its bold and dynamic persona, while enabling the next level of comfort, connectivity and convenience.”