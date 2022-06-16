AM Hyundai launches New Hyundai Venue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: AM Hyundai–the biggest signature dealership of Hyundai Motor India Limited in Jammu and Kashmir today launched the highly awaited New Hyundai Venue.

The Hyundai SUV Life, the new Hyundai VENUE is geared up to redefine lit experiences for customers with its bold design, power packed performance, space, comfort, advanced technologies and connectivity.

The unveiling of the New Hyundai Venue was done by AGM State Bank of India Sandeep Kumar along with Senior Relation Manager SBI and Pradeep Kumar CSO SBI.

HMIL Officials, Ojas Kapoor TSM NRO1, Ankit Kumar H-TSM NRO1, Akshat Bhargava ISL NRO1 and Nittin Sharma TPSM NRO1 were also present on the occasion.

The unveiling took place in presence of Chairman AM Hyundai Group, Jatinder Gupta, Managing Director AM Hyundai Sanjay Mahajan, Directors Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

Speaking at the launch of ‘the New Hyundai Venue’, Chairman AM Hyundai Jatinder Gupta said, “The new Hyundai Venue has been developed to personify the aspirations of our beloved customers. With a keen focus on Design, Technology, Functionality and Space, the new Hyundai Venue is here to elevate customer experiences and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life. Being India’s No.1 SUV maker of 2020 and 2021, we are immensely grateful to our customers for placing their love and trust in brand Hyundai. The new Hyundai Venue will build further on the legacy of this brand and thrill customers with its bold and dynamic persona, while enabling the next level of comfort, connectivity and convenience.”