Devika Hyundai launches new Hyundai Venue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: The most awaited versatile, premium, 5-seater SUV Hyundai Venue was launched today at Devika Hyundai, Udhampur.

The car was unveiled by SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar in the presence of Managing Director of Devika Hyundai Abhimaniue Gupta, Joint Managing Director Karanpal Singh Sahni, General Manager Anuj Sharma and staff of the showroom.

The new Hyundai Venue delivers a sportier, futuristic and progressive appeal that is further accentuated by Hi-tech convenience and advanced features. The car also comes with several segment best features such as powered seat for driver, auto healthy air purifier, wireless charger along with paddle shifters. The SUV also features an electric sunroof.

In terms of safety, Hyundai Venue facelift is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors. Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Venue comes with a dual-tone black and beige theme and four spoke steering wheel.

The new Hyundai Venue is available in 7 colour options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim blue, Titan Grey, Fiery red) including 1 Dual tone (Fiery red with Black roof) option. The care is being offered in three engine options – 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118 bhp at 6,000rpm and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Mi petrol engine generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine churns out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.

The car will be available with the widest range of 47 accessories that have been designed and developed keeping in mind customer choices, aesthetics and premiumness of the SUV. The new Hyundai Venue will be available with 3 Accessory packs-the basic pack, the Advanced pack and the Supreme pack.