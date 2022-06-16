75 sea beaches to be cleaned for 75 days: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 16 : 75 sea beaches will be cleaned up across the country for 75 days to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75th year of the India’s independence.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh who chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming “International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022” on 17th September, 2022 at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquarters here today.

The Union Minister said that the annual event, which is organized on the 3rd Saturday of September every year, is falling on 17th September this year which is, coincidentally, the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has been pioneering the cause of cleanliness (Swachhta), sea beach protection, environment and climate protection in all its forms.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that this year’s event also coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the 75th year of country’s independence. He said that the coastal cleanup drive will be carried out at 75 sea beaches across the country for 75 days from 3rd July to 17th September, 2022.

Talking about the uniqueness of this year’s event, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it will be the first-of-its-kind and longest running coastal cleanup campaign with highest number of people participating in it. He said that the participation of common man is essential to convey the message of “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” for the prosperity of not only coastal areas but also other parts of the country.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also suggested that other than coastal regions, non-coastal regions should also plan to disseminate the message to the local people on the International Coastal Cleanup Day through environment and climate change departments / divisions in various universities, colleges and other institutions. He was of the view that sharing knowledge and information regarding coastal cleanup and security is in the overall interest of the country and not only a few coastal states / districts.

The Union Minister previewed the logo ad tag line for the day and other thematic aspects related to it. He also directed the officials involved for blitzkrieg of pre-event activities in the run up to the main event.

The 75-day long event will start on 3rd July, 2022 with the release of brochure and a media interaction. There will be formal launch across the country, more so in the coastal States, with opinion makers and celebrities attending the local events.

The target of the drive is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea coasts which will be a huge relief to marine life and the people staying in coastal areas.

The meeting was attended by DG, Indian Coast Guards, senior officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and other organisations which are involved with hosting the event.