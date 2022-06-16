Police foils Cong workers’ protest march, many taken into custody

ED’s action against Rahul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 16: Congress today continued its protests on 4th consecutive day over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate, in Jammu while similar protest was held in Kashmir outside Congress office at Srinagar.

A strong protest was held outside PCC office at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu led by JKPCC chief GA Mir in which senior leaders including working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretaries Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Shah Mohd Chaudhary, Rajnish Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Ved Mahajan, Indu Pawar, Uday Chib, Vinod Sharma, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Sunny Parihaar, Karan Bhagat, Suresh Dogra, Gajan Singh, Pranab Shagotra, Col Swarn Singh and several others participated.

The protestors raised slogans against BJP accusing Modi Government of indulging in political vendetta against Congress party and Gandhi family. They blamed the Modi Government of misusing central agencies like ED, CBI to take on the opposition leaders especially Congress party.

Speaking to media persons during protest PCC chief accused Modi Government of destroying the democratic culture in the country and creating mistrust amongst the people in the country. He said Congress shall not be cowed down by such tactics and would fight back the repressive policies of Modi led BJP government.

A heavy contingent of police stopped the protest from proceeding towards Raj Bhawan and entire leadership was taken into preventive custody and taken to district police lines.

Reports from Srinagar said as a part of its nationwide protest programmes, the JKPCC held a demonstration outside Srinagar office of the party against siege laid around AICC Delhi office and unnecessary summoning of Rahul Gandhi to the ED Office.

The party also slammed the detention of Congress leaders and workers and resolved to continue its fight against politics of hate and vendetta on the part of BJP.

PCC office bearers, DCC presidents,senior Party leaders and prominent workers who gathered at Srinagar Party office Thursday held a demonstration against siege of AICC Delhi and unlawful detention of Congress leaders and workers in Delhi.

CWC Member and Senior Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra who led the peaceful march asked the gathering of party leaders and workers to move towards Raj Bhawan to loge strong protest against the siege of AICC Delhi office and ED summons to Rahul Gandhi and against the politics of vendetta unleashed by BJP.

While moving towards Raj Bhawan from Party office Police entered the premises and closed the main gate, but the workers broke open the gate and marched towards Raj Bhawan. In the meantime, additional forces were called and the Congress march was stopped halfway by the police.

Addressing the party workers CWC Member said BJP Govt is using agencies against Congress Party to settle political scores, besides fabricating baseless cases to tarnish the image of its leaders, but such measures will be defeated tooth and nail.The whole country is watching as to what BJP Govt is doing to conceal the truth by suppressing the opposition aiming to divert attention from its failure on all fronts.

JKPCC general Secretaries Surinder Singh Channi & Yogesh Sawhney while addressing the Party workers lashed out at the BJP Govt for its attempt to divert attention of the countrymen under the garb of baseless cases and using ED against Rahul Gandhi and said Congress won’t be cowed down by such measures.

Former ministers, PCC general secretaries, secretaries, District Congress Committee presidents, AICC Members, Frontal organizations, Block presidents, Members of the DCCs of Kashmir, senior Party leaders and prominent workers participated in the protest.