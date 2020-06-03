LG launches ‘MeraVetan’ App for salary related info to employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today launched JK Employees Salary Tracker Mobile App- ‘MeraVetan’ (Version-1) here at Raj Bhavan.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Mahesh Dass, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor observed that the newly launched application is aimed to provide Salary Related information to Employees. With the launch of MeraVetan App (V-1), the employees especially posted in remote & rural areas who don’t have access to the DDO will easily access their salary and other details anytime, he added. He called for more automation for various functions and schemes of the Government to facilitate employees as well as general public.

He desired that similar application may be developed for pre and post Matric Scholarship and Integrated Social Security Scheme for Social Welfare Department so that the beneficiaries are able to track the scholarship/ pension disbursement details. He also advised that, in future, the App should be upgraded for its applications for Income Tax Calculations and generation of Form-16.

It was informed that MeraVetan Mobile app has been developed by NIC J&K, on Android Platform, for providing end to end computerization of JKPaySys Application. The App is available on JKPaySys main page and instructions for installation and use of App are available on JKPaySys portal. After the Installation, the employees shall have to enter their CPIS ID, DOB and GPF / NPS subscription number. In case they don’t have this information, they can have it from their DDO.

The Android based App enables the employees to view details of their salary from anywhere and anytime. It provides information such as Pay Scale, GPF/NPS Subscription, Allowances, Deductions, GPF/NPS Statement, Income Tax Statement, SLI statement etc. Detail of salary of an employee shall be updated every month after payment from the Treasury.

After drawal of Salary Bill, employees can view their salary information from the App. It will facilitate the employees to get the salary slip quickly, thereby reducing the load on DDO.