LG interacts with Officers, Volunteers of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides

JAMMU, Dec 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with Officers and Volunteers of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, today at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation was led by J&K Chapter Commissioner, Wg Cdr M.M Joshi comprising Administrator, Nasreen Khan; HQ Commissioner Capt. Sharma; Training Commissioner Guide Wing, Manjeet Kaur; Guides Captain, Jyoti Verma; Guide, Pooja Gupta & Scout, Sumkit Jain.

The Lt Governor observed that Scouts & Guides symbolize self-less service, unity in diversity. Volunteers are actively working for the cause of social equity and strengthening values like self-discipline, comradeship in the society, he noted.

It is a matter of great pride for us that the Scouts & Guides are discharging their duties with efficiency and effectiveness. The spirit of the Scouts & Guides needs to be replicated in other spheres of community to bring about constructive transformation, said the Lt Governor.

Observing that discipline and determination are the defining attributes of youth, the Lt Governor said, through Mission Youth, we are encouraging the young generation to selflessly work for the social development.

Youth in different educational institutions should join Scouts & Guides in large numbers and play a positive role in nation building, he added.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, was briefed about the activities of the Scouts & Guides in the UT and the achievements of the last one year.

The Lt Governor assured full support of the UT Administration to Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) led by Arshed Choudhary called on Lieutenant Governor, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The members of the delegation expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor for several schemes and initiatives implemented for the welfare and development of Gujjar and Bakerwal of Jammu and Kashmir.