LG interacts with officers of Higher Command Course-52

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the officers of the ongoing Higher Command Course-52 at Raj Bhawan, today.

The Lt Governor addressed the officers and faculty members of Army War College and highlighted the transformation of UT of Jammu Kashmir.

He also shared the policy interventions, institutional reforms new institutional arrangements to address the needs of common man and accelerate industrial and infrastructure development.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, Commandant, Army War College, faculty members and senior officers of the Security Forces were present.