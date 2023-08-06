Azad pins hope on positive outcome of SC’s decision

Abrogation of Article 370

DODA, Aug 6: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad has pinned hope on a positive outcome after Apex Court hears petitions on Article 370 abrogation.

“I have full faith in our judiciary and Supreme Court being guardian of Indian Constitution will look into all legal aspects of abrogation of Article 370. The Apex Court will delve on constitutional procedures adopted to abrogate it,” Azad told reporters after he addressed a workers’ meeting in Assesi area of Doda today.

Criticising the political parties who are against Article 370, Azad affirmed that they don’t understand the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, its history and geography. “Article 370 was not for any region or religion as its benefits were the same for Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. The advantages or disadvantages were equal for urban or rural areas too,” he said.

Laying stress on structured work culture adopted by him to run DPAP, Azad took jibe on non-performing leaders as his party has more accountability of leadership than its rivals.

“DPAP has no place for lethargic and non-performing leaders as I check the progress of each party leader by making him or her accountable. We seek details from leaders on outreach at the block or village level,” Azad said.

On rising cases of militancy in Rajouri for the past six months, DPAP leader expressed his concern at the number of terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces.

“It’s a matter of concern that Rajouri is witnessing a surge in terrorist incidents during the past six months,” Azad said, urging people and security forces to remain vigil against anti-national elements in border areas.

Earlier, he told DPAP workers at Assesi that Chenab Valley will be the focus of his policies once the party comes to power.

“My tenure of two and half years as the Chief Minister stands testimony to the fact that development was the only agenda of my politics in Jammu and Kashmir and would continue to remain so in future,” Azad argued.

Those who addressed the public meeting include G M Saroori. vice-chairman, Abdul Majid Wani- general secretary, PR Manhas and Zonal president. Asif Gattu, district president and others.