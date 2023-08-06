BJP’s 2-day workshop of DDCs concludes at Patnitop

Raina, Sood, Koul highlight role of PRIs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 6: The two -day training workshop of DDCs organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Patnitop near here concluded today with valedictory address by party’s UT president, Ravinder Raina.

The workshop was of six sessions and two sessions were held yesterday. The inaugural session was addressed by Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and second session was addressed by co -convener of J&K BJP, Ashish Sood.

Four sessions were held today which besides, Raina were addressed by party general secretary(Org), Ashok Koul, party vice president and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, party general secretary and former Minister, Sunil Sharma.

The workshop was organised by J&K BJP Training Department led by Dr Parneesh Mahajan and assisted by co-convener, Anil Bhagat.

In his address Ravinder Raina threw light on BJP’s history and formation right from Jana Sangh. He gave tips to DDC members that how they can strengthen party from grass root level.

Raina said BJP is based on five principles which included nationalism. The party will not make any compromise on nationalism and it has always been on forefront in laying sacrifices for the national cause and protecting unity and integrity of the country.

The another main principle of the party is democracy, said Raina while highlighting BJP’s struggle against the authoritarian rule of Indira Gandhi who imposed black law of emergency in 1975. He said BJP leaders under JP Movement played a leading role in the anti emergency movement and thousands of party workers and senior leaders including Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani were jailed. But they did not compromise on the basic principles of the party and challenged the black law.

Addressing the second session, yesterday night Ashish Sood said that DDC and other public representatives have a lot of role to play in strengthening the democracy and taking the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi Government to grass root level. He said that BJP has not framed the Government that its people should enjoy power by becoming MPs , MLAs and other public representatives but for the development of the country and upliftment of people.

Sood asked DDC members that the chart of development projects in their respective constituencies which they have exhibited in this workshop shows that J&K is fast treading on the path of development and progress. It is the duty of PRIs to go to the masses and counter the false narrative of Opposition by apprising the people of the welfare schemes and projects.

Party general secretary, (Ashok Koul) stressed the DDCs on increasing party activities in their respective areas and creating more communication with organization. He urged them that they should work with more dedication to take party programmes to grass root level and find out the ways how to utilize the social media for the benefit of party and public welfare.

Shyam Lal Sharma, party vice president highlighted the achievements of Narendra Modi Government especially the development of hitherto neglected and backward areas in the UT of J&K. He said Modi gave more thrust on education, health sector and development.