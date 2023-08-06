Gujjars, Bakkerwals oppose ST status to Paharis, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Strongly opposing BJP Government’s move to provide ST status to the Paharis in the Jammu and Kashmir, Gujjars and Bakkerwals today held strong protest demonstration at Rail Head Complex here today.

A large number of members of Gujjar and Bakkerwal community, under the banner of Joint Coordination Committee led by Anwar Choudhary (Adv) assembled at Panama Chowk on Railway Road here in the morning and held strong protest demonstration.

They were carrying banners and placards depicting their demands, in their hands. They were also shouting loud slogans against according ST status to Paharis. They are apprehending that by providing ST status to the Paharis, their quota of ST status will be diluted.

From Panama Chowk (Ambedkar Chowk), they started their protest rally towards Rail Head Complex. Then they assembled in the premises of Divisional Commissioner’s office where a delegation moved inside and handed over a memorandum to the Div Com Ramesh Kumar in presence of ADG, Mukesh Singh for the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Earlier, several senior Coordination Committee members addressed the large gathering and alleged that BJP Government was trying to create division in the society for vested interests. They demanded that Government must withdraw its move to accord ST status to the Paharis.

Anwar Choudhary said that they had planned their protest on Saturday (August 5) but the Divisional Administration did not allow them in view of Abrogation Art 370 day. They allowed today and further claimed that till August 15 no any protest/ or rally will be allowed in the region. So, they agreed to their proposal and held protest rally today even being Sunday, Choudhary said.