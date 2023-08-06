Grand Tourism Promotion Mela at Lal Draman concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 6: Organized by the Directorate of Tourism in collaboration with the District Administration Doda and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages under the overall supervision of Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the two days Lal Draman Mela concluded with multutude of adventure and cultural activities at the scenic Lal Draman meadows.

The off beat destination of Lal Draman, nestled amidst majestic mountains and breathtaking landscapes, served as a perfect retreat for tourists seeking solace from the hustle and bustle of urban life. The meadow’s fusion of cultures added to its allure, providing a unique and unforgettable experience for the visitors.

The Tourism Promotion Mela at Lal Draman offered diverse range of activities catering to the preferences of every visitor. Adventurous souls enjoyed various recreational activities like Ziplining, Zorbing, Trampoline, Trekking, Kabbadi, Cricket Match etc.

Food enthusiasts were treated to a tantalizing array of local cuisines, while horse riding enthusiasts explored the surroundings atop majestic horses. The Kabaddi championships added an element of excitement and competitiveness to the event, captivating spectators with thrilling matches.

Colorful cultural performances provided a glimpse into the region’s artistic traditions, while art and craft stalls showcased the ingenuity and talent of local artisans. Locals can enjoy Night Camping at Lal Draman till October 31, 2023 and enjoy the mesmerizing locales of this area.

Abdul Jabbar JKAS Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) briefed that the Department shall come up with more activities for off beat destinations of Doda District in the ongoing year and shall also work towards promotion of rural tourism and Homestays which shall promote livelihood opportunities in this region and also help in tapping the potential of adventure tourism of District Doda.

He further added that under the dynamic leadership of Secretary Tourism Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah and Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai, continuous efforts are being made to tap the unexplored tourism potential of offbeat destinations of Jammu region. He added that Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Sharma Mehta is making special efforts as Sub Nodal Officer for ‘Promotion of Rural Tourism and Homestays’to increase the tourist influx in such identified off-beat destinations and -‘rural tourist areas.

The event was also graced by SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, Additional DC Doda Pran Singh, ADC Doda Dr. Ravi Bharti, Assistant Director Tourism NHW Batote Arif Lone, Cultural Officer Doda Salahuddin, officials of Tourism Department and District Adminstration, local PRI members and prominent citizens of the area.