J&K’s drug menace

There is a significant and concerning issue of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir. The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has highlighted the extent of the problem, with an estimated 13.50 lakh (1.35 million) drug users in the region. The age groups affected range from 10 to 75 years. The psychoactive substances being abused include Cannabis, Opiates, Cocaine, Amphetamine Stimulants, Sedatives, Inhalants, Hallucinogens and alcohol.

The situation is being taken seriously by the Government and various stakeholders, but the scale of the problem is significant, requiring ongoing and collaborative efforts to address the issue of drug abuse and its impacts on the community. The gravity of the drug abuse issue in Jammu and Kashmir has taken gigantic proportions, and it needs far more effective measures to tackle the problem. The figures presented by the Standing Committee are indicative as of 2018 data, and actual numbers must be much higher. As per the details of the report, the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir calls for a three-fold strategy encompassing dismantling the drug network, fostering awareness and providing dedicated support for drug victims. Despite recurrent alarms raised by various organisations and individuals about the drug problem in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation has seen limited improvement. Accessibility to drugs remains worryingly easy and efforts to apprehend major suppliers have yielded limited results. While smaller players are caught with minor quantities, the key players in this illicit trade seem to elude legal repercussions. It’s evident that unless the main culprits orchestrating the drug trade are identified and held accountable, the cycle of supply and demand will persist.

A proactive role from the Jammu and Kashmir Police is imperative to address this issue effectively. Despite periodic assertions of actions taken against drug peddlers, the core figures behind narcotics smuggling and the distribution network continue to operate with impunity. To curb this problem before it spirals out of control, a well-defined strategy tailored to the region’s circumstances is crucial. A pertinent question arises: how is it that so many addicts know where to procure drugs while law enforcement appears unaware of the suppliers? The police must undertake a decisive crackdown. Given the widespread availability of CCTV footage and the extensive reach of technology, leveraging these resources becomes essential. Establishing police checkpoints equipped with trained sniffer dogs can significantly enhance the ability to apprehend potential smugglers.

Another crucial aspect is the need to raise awareness about the severe consequences of addiction, particularly among the younger population. The administration, in collaboration with experts, should consider producing informative documentaries and showcasing them within schools. To ensure a sustained effort, introducing a mandatory monthly symposium on drugs into the school curriculum could be effective. Addressing this issue requires consistent and persistent efforts throughout the year, rather than relying solely on an annual drug awareness week.

Given the widespread misuse of over-the-counter medicines and syrups, the Drug Control Department needs to take a proactive stance. A comprehensive strategy could involve employing undercover buyers to expose illicit practices, followed by stringent actions against chemists involved in such activities. Equally significant is the matter of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation for those already affected. The report highlights the limited funds available for these efforts, which is a substantial obstacle that requires immediate Government attention. De-addiction initiatives are equally vital as apprehending suppliers. It’s essential to recognise drug addicts as victims and provide them with appropriate treatment and support.

A multi-pronged approach is crucial to effectively combating the drug menace. Raising awareness among youth through consistent educational efforts, cracking down on the availability of substances and providing adequate support for de-addiction and rehabilitation are all essential components of a comprehensive strategy. The Government’s commitment to addressing these aspects is pivotal to achieving a drug-free society and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.