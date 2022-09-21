LG interacts with citizens, redresses grievances on spot

* Directs DCs, SSPs to monitor complaints, service delivery in offices

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with randomly selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS through virtual mode during the “LG’s Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing” at Civil Secretariat.

During the LG’s Mulaqaat, the Lt Governor issued on-spot direction for posting of a Head Master at Government High School Manota (Marmat), Doda, immediately resolving the grievance of Ikhlaq Wani, a resident of Doda.

Similarly, responding to the grievance of Daya Krishan from Jammu regarding the installation of an ATM at Purkhoo, the concerned Bank officials apprised the Chair that the ATM will be installed soon as the process of identifying premises is on.

On the complaint of overloading in school bus at Poonch by Toseef Ali, the Lt Governor directed Deputy Commissioner Poonch to conduct regular checking of overloading in public transport vehicles and take action against those responsible for the same.

Addressing the grievance of Khurshid Ahmad from Pulwama regarding the closure of junction on NH at Galander Heights, the Principal Secretary PWD R&B apprised the Lt Governor that alternate arrangements have been made and process for a viable permanent solution has been initiated with concerned authorities.

A complainant, Owais Khurshid from Bandipora apprised the Lt Governor that his grievance regarding the non-availability of Sumo Service on Dawar to Bandipora route has been resolved after reporting it on the JK-IGRAMS portal.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the functioning of subordinate offices to ensure timely redressal of complaints and speedy and efficient delivery of services.

“Ensure fairness, objectiveness and speed with transparent mechanism to address public grievances. Digitization of revenue records should be completed as soon as possible,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also passed directions for organizing Debates, Essay Writing competitions on the theme of “Truth and Non-Violence” in educational institutions across the UT.

Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances briefed the meeting about the progress made in terms of redressal of grievances received from the people.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.