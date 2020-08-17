LG inaugurates motorable bridge in Ladakh, says infra development first priority

LEH: A double-lane, motorable bridge, constructed over the Indus river at Choglamsar at a cost of over Rs 8.21 crore under the Central Road Fund, was dedicated to the public on Monday by Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, who said infrastructure development is the first priority of the administration in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“The Union Territory status has given Ladakh a great opportunity with good funds and strengthening of the machinery to develop its infrastructure, matching the national level, where the region so far has lagged behind,” Mathur said addressing the gathering after inaugurating the bridge. (AGENCIES)