J&K reports six COVID-19 related deaths, 422 fresh cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, even as six COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the Union territory, officials said.

“Six persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

They said all the deaths were reported from the Kashmir valley.

With the fresh deaths, the death toll of coronavirus infected persons in the UT has risen to 548 of which 507 were from the valley and 41 from the Jammu region, they said.

Meanwhile, the UT recorded 422 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons to 28,892, the officials said.

While 81 of these new cases were from Jammu region, 341 people were from the valley, they said. (AGENCIES)