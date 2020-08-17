Rakesh Asthana appointed BSF DG, V S K Kaumudi Special Secretary (Internal Security)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF) and V S K Kaumudi will be Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Asthana is at present working as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) here.

He has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Border Security Force from the date of joining the post and up to July 31, 2021, i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer, is also holding additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). (AGENCIES)