LG inaugurates Govt Ayurvedic Medical College at Akhnoor

‘New milestone achieved in healthcare sector’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Augmenting the preventive and curative health care facilities for the people of J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Akhnoor and dedicated it to the public.

”With the new state-of-the-art Ayurveda facility, we have achieved a new milestone in the healthcare sector of Jammu and Kashmir”, the Lt Governor observed.

The first Ayurvedic College in J&K with 63 seats will help the students to gain the learning of the Ayurveda system. In addition, the 60-bedded hospital would prove to be a boon for the people seeking Ayurvedic treatment, the Lt Governor noted.

This Ayurvedic Medical College will also have a great impact on the social, economic, and health system of this area, he added.

“The most important responsibility of the administration is to protect the health of its citizens, and we are trying our best to develop the best infrastructure, besides making policy interventions needed for the good health of the people of J&K”, the Lt Governor remarked.

Terming Ayurveda as an important pillar of our medical system, the Lt Governor said that the timeless knowledge gathered by our ancient practitioners and propagated across centuries has to be developed in Jammu and Kashmir into a large ecosystem of alternative medicine through modern infrastructure. Various disciplines of Ayurveda have to be made accessible to the people, because only a healthy society can contribute to the development, he added.

Outlining the reforms taken by the Government to develop Ayurveda system in the UT, the Lt Governor stated that the Ministry of AYUSH has approved the up-gradation of 571 Indian Systems of Medicine dispensaries in the Union Territory of J&K in a phased manner by 2023-24. “Including 73 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres inaugurated in March this year and 21 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres inaugurated in September last year, a total of 94 AYUSH health and wellness centres have been started in Phase-I”, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor said that all these centres are running smoothly and from yoga instructors to every type of infrastructure, all have been made available there. In the second phase, the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is working on 100 more AYUSH health and wellness centres. These centres would prove to be a milestone in creating a robust health infrastructure across J&K in the future, he added.

Elucidating on the two main objectives behind the decision of central government to develop 12,500 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres across the country under the National AYUSH Mission for providing low cost general health cover to maximum people and extending primary health care facilities while spreading awareness among people living in remote areas, the Lt Governor said that there is also a third aspect of it, that is for the first time a policy was worked out on the preventive care of the public.

The Lt Governor said that in November last year, the World Health Organization had also announced the opening of an institute viz. ‘Global Center for Traditional Medicine in India’ in our country. Our country’s model of healthcare cannot get bigger support than this, he added.

It was informed that a well-experienced faculty in 14 Ayurvedic specialties is there in this new Ayurveda Teaching Institute for imparting quality teaching, Clinical education and research based on the practices and principles of Ayurveda, with intake capacity of 63 Students for BAMS course through NEET Examination.

60 Bedded Associated Teaching Hospital; well-equipped laboratories and departmental museums; facilities of Panchkarma and Kshar-sutra; Computer enabled interactive classroom with multi-media projectors and screens has been established for the better teaching-learning experience.

The new facility will cater to the patients in need of Out-Patient and In-Patient services in clinical specialities, First-aid, Emergency care with permissible drugs.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC Jammu; Dr. Mohan Singh, Director, Indian Systems of Medicine, (AYUSH), J&K, and other senior officers and members of the medical fraternity attended the inaugural ceremony.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC, Jammu; Sh. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, and Sh. Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister were also present on the occasion.