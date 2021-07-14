2 women die of Corona, 38 test +ve in Jammu

123 fresh cases in Kashmir, 23 in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, July 14: Two women died of COVID-19 and 38 tested positive in Jammu region today. In Kashmir, 123 new cases and in Ladakh, 23 fresh infections were reported.

A 62-year-old woman hailing from village Badhota in Udhampur district died of multiple ailments and Coronavirus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while another 62-year-old woman from Gujjar Mandi in Manjakote area of Rajouri district succumbed to the virus in the GMC Rajouri.

Among 38 fresh viral infections, 17 cases were reported in Jammu district, five Poonch, four Doda, three each in Udhampur, Rajouri and Kishtwar and one each in Kathua, Ramban and Reasi districts while Samba didn’t report any fresh cases.

As against 38 positives today, 161 persons recovered from the virus.

Jammu region now has 1,20,937 Corona cases. Among them, only 925 are active positives while 1,17,883 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2129 casualties.

Of 23 new cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh, 22 were reported in Leh and one in Kargil.

However, Ladakh’s active cases are 113 only out of a total of 20227 as 19908 have been treated and there were 206 casualties—148 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 123 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Those who tested positive include 42 from Srinagar, 23 from Baramulla, 8 from Budgam, 10 from Pulwama, 7 from Kupwara, 4 from Anantnag, 13 from Bandipora, 9 from Ganderbal and 7 from Kulgam.

As per officials figures, 70,779 positive cases including 832 deaths and 69,461 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,447 including 280 deaths and 23,008 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,760 including 22,457 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 15,057 including 14,774 recoveries and 193 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,968 including 165 deaths and 13,713 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,256 including 15,939 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,410 cases including 9,239 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,770 including 9,568 recoveries and 77 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,197 including 11,009 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,571 including 5,505 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 198,215 including 194,673 recoveries and 2,231 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2,236 including 1,311 from Kashmir division.

With 358 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 312,556 which is 97.94 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, authorities in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal today halted the entry of day picnickers to the tourist resort Sonamarg for the next two Saturdays and Sundays in order to prevent the resurgence of the COVID-19 in the district which has so far remained less affected by the pandemic in comparison to other Valley districts.

An order issued here by the Additional District Magistrate stated that it has been observed that a large number of local tourists are thronging Sonamarg tourist destinations, especially on the weekend.

“…and the heavy influx of tourists poses the danger of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in view of a possible violation of COVID appropriate behaviour,” it read.

The ADM also stated that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan has also reported that unrestricted and the unabated influx of tourists and day picnickers to Sonamarg “may seriously undermine COVID-19 mitigation efforts put in place by the administration,” impressing that it is necessary to take some immediate measures.

“Now, therefore, it is ordered that on 17th-18th and 24th-25th July (Saturday-Sunday) only such persons/ tourists shall be allowed to proceed towards Sonamarg who possess a proof of confirmed booking in the hotels of Sonamarg, no day picnickers shall be allowed to visit Sonamarg on the above-mentioned dates,” the order reads.