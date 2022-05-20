LG inaugurates Flower Show at Srinagar’s Botanical Garden

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Flower Show-2022, a platform for growers, at Botanical Garden, Cheshmashahi, Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to promote commercial floriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, making it more remunerative, besides expanding its scope and increasing employability in the sector.

J&K’s unique geo-climatic setting and its unmatched natural beauty have made the UT one of the prime tourist destinations across the globe, observed the Lt Governor.

We are strengthening the network of gardens & parks, introducing new technologies, extending handholding to the Growers to eliminate socio-economic imbalance, and creating market linkages for floriculture products at Domestic & International circuits, added the Lt Governor.

He enlisted various policy measures initiated by the government to bring fundamental changes in culture, tourism, and floriculture sectors.

Today, tourists, in record numbers, are coming from all over the world to witness the pristine beauty of J&K and understand its rich culture & historical heritage, he added.

He urged all stakeholders associated with agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture, especially the youth, to reap the benefits of government-run schemes.

He further asked the Floriculture Department to run awareness programs and organize Buyer-Seller meets to ensure maximum profits for the farmers.

Highlighting the interventions made to restore the pride of Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the cultural heritage and history of the UT on the world map, the Lt Governor said that the government is giving dedicated focus to tap the tourism potential of J&K, especially in the areas that remained neglected for decades.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, during his address lauded the efforts of the Floriculture department in generating income for floriculturists.

Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens in his welcome address spoke on the development of various parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that around 3.60 lakh tourists visited Tulip Garden during the Tulip festival.

On the occasion, Showkat Ahmad, a registered floriculturist from Baramulla shared his success story and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for constituting a committee on floriculture for the promotion and development of the Floriculture sector in J&K.

Later, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls displayed by various flower growers and also interacted with them.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, besides tourists and locals in large number were present during the flower show organized by the Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks.