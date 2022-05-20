LG attends 80th birth anniversary function of Thiksey Rinpoche

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 20: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur today attended the function to celebrate the 80th birth anniversary of the 9th Skyabje Thiksey Rinpoche, who is the Head Abbot of Thiksey monastery, at Sherab Skyadtsal Ling Library-cum Learning Centre in Thiksay.

Mathur wished Thiksey Rinpoche healthy and long life on the behalf of people of Ladakh. He appreciated the contribution of Rinpoche in politics and society, including national security, development of education, setting up of the Learning Centre at Thiksey, for the overall development of Ladakh and also the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, LG informed about various proposed initiatives by the Administration along with Hill Council, Leh, such as drinking water, toilets and parking facilities at monasteries. He shared about efforts being made to plant juniper trees in monasteries in Ladakh for their usage in various religious rituals.

Thiksey Rinpoche shared his experiences working as a prominent political and social figure for the development of Ladakh. He stated that the Sherab Skyadtsal Ling Library-cum Learning Centre was set up to promote learning for the benefit of the future generations of Ladakh. He said that he would continue to work for the development of Ladakh.

Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson and Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, also appreciated Rinpoche’s contribution to the overall development of Ladakh. President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Thupstan Chhewang; president, All Ladakh Gonpa Association, Ven Shatup Chamba and the representative from Sikyong Central Tibetan Administration also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Ven Stanzin Gyatso and Angmo Dechen gave a brief biography of Thiksey Rinpoche.

On the occasion, the LG inaugurated the Central Heating System and Open Gym at Sherab Skyadtsal Ling Library-cum-Learning Centre. He also launched two books, namely ‘Booklet of Kindness and Gratitude’ published by Sherab Skyadtsal Library and ‘Remembering the Kindness of Guru’ published by Drepung Gomang Ngari Thiksay Student Association, South India.