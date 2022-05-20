Jammu Motors launches The Next-Gen Ertiga

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 20: Jammu Motors Private Limited Akhnoor Road, Jammu launched Next-Gen Ertiga in a refreshed new avatar.

The Next-Gen Ertiga was unveiled by Devesh Sharma Area Manager, MSIL in the presence of Sanjay Aggarwal (MD), Kanav Aggarwal (CEO) and Gurtaj Singh (GM) of Jammu Motors Private Limited along with other dignitaries from Banks, NBFCs and staff members of Jammu Motors Private Limited.

The trusted companion of over 750,000 Indian families, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is now more stylish, elegant and comfortable and powered by an all-new Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology and driven by an all-new advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

The launch marks the tenth anniversary of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which pioneered and created the compact MPV segment in the country.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry and will surely continue to be India’s go-to MPV. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers”.

The Next-Gen K-series 1.5L petrol engine offers a peak power of 75.8 kW and a max torque of 136.8Nm @ 4400rpm. Available both in Petrol and CNG option, Next-Gen Ertiga offers an incredible mileage of 20.51 km/l (Petrol) and 26.11 km/kg (CNG). The New Powertrain provides a refined driving experience with a focus on improved NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) and reduced emissions.

The Next-Gen Ertiga is now loaded with Cruise Control, 4 airbags and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder are equipped as standard fitment across all the variants. Built on Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform, the Next-Gen Ertiga continues to meet all applicable Indian safety regulations.

Taking the user ownership experience a notch above, the Next-Gen Ertiga can also be remotely accessed through a compatible smart watch and voice connectivity through Suzuki Connect skill for Amazon Alexa (r). To further elevate the experience, Customers can remotely access & operate the AC function, door lock, headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features through these devices, ensuring to align with the aspiration of customers.