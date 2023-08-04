LG inaugurates 60 water supply schemes under JJM in Leh, Kargil districts

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired) today inaugurated Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in villages with 100 % Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) across Ladakh.

Mishra also interacted with the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) members, including chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs), sarpanches and councillors while reviewing the implementation of JJM in Ladakh. He inaugurated a total of 60 water supply schemes, including 29 in Leh district and 31 in Kargil district, which were fully completed.

It may be informed that Ladakh has achieved 80% FHTC coverage in all rural households of Ladakh and three blocks in Ladakh- Lungnak, Thiksay and Singay Lalok while 68 villages-33 in Kargil and 35 in Leh- have achieved 100% saturation of FHTCs.

Interacting with PRI members, the LG highlighted the need to take necessary actions to complete work on providing FHTCs to all rural households by the end of September to ensure the saturation of coverage of FHTCs in all rural households by the end of 2023. He assured to look into the issues raised by both the CEC/Chairman of LAHDCs and all PRI members along with providing all possible assistance in ensuring 100% saturation of coverage of FHTCs in rural households.

The LG instructed Commissioner Secretary, PWD, Ajeet Kumar Sahu to ensure blacktopping of roads damaged while carrying out JJM works in rural areas. He also distributed certificates of appreciation to sarpanchs of different villages which has achieved 100% saturation of FHTCs. He also released the Operation and Maintenance Policy Booklet of Village Piped Water Supply Schemes in Ladakh.

Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan, Chairman/CEC LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson, stated that there is always room for improvement but commended the officials involved in carrying out JJM works in a challenging region like Ladakh.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Advisor to LG Dr Pawan Kotwal (who is the Chairman of Apex Committee JJM Leh), assured the PRI members that Government would be provided with all support in O&M of JJM schemes.

During the meeting, various bottlenecks in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission were also discussed, viz reliable power supply including installation of sub-station, etc. as well as a few community issues.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC Leh along with Executive Councillors, Councillors from LAHDC Leh and Kargil, chairpersons of BDCs and sarpanches of different villages from Leh and Kargil; administrative secretaries, DC Leh and Kargil and other Government officials were present in the event.