Successful mock drill on earthquake conducted

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 4: A successful mock exercise on earthquake was conducted here today by UT Ladakh administration in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority. District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kargil conducted the emergency response mock drill on earthquake in the district and it started at 9 am with presumed earthquake.

The drill started with alert by sirens, business continuity check at Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), situation briefing from various reported damaged sites through wireless or satellite communication.

After assessment of presumed damage, comprehensive response was planned at EOC as per directions of Chairman DDMA through deployment of task forces for each site consisting manpower and machinery from different departments which were deployed to each site under supervision of Incident Commander ADC/CEO DDMA and Operations Chief/Dy SP (Hqr) Kargil for search, rescue operation and relief from staging area set at Council Secretariat.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner Kargil along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Kargil, Anayat Ali Chowdhary; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil and other officers visited the simulation sites that included ARTO Office Kargil, Jaffaria Academy of Modern Education, Higher Secondary School Kurbathang Kargil, Relief Camp at RDD Building and Staging Area Camp for responders at Council Secretariat Ground for assessment of response executed by various departments.

NDRF teams, officials of MC Kargil, Health, Tourism, Information, PHE, PDD, Mechanical, R&B, student volunteers and others also attended the mock drill exercise at simulation sites.

Drones were used at several simulation sites to monitor the mock exercise and other activities like rescue, treatment, relief etc.

Later, in the day Maj. Gen. Sudhir Bahl (Retd), Consultant (ME & IRS), NDMA, Government of India who super headed the UT level mock drill exercise in Kargil and Leh virtually took a review of the mock drill exercise. He also took feedback and suggestions from ADC Kargil and observers of simulation sites.

The ADC Kargil suggested comprehensive manpower and resources deployment plan in the district for effective management of any disaster situation.