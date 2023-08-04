DB seeks information about sanction for filing charge-sheet

Illegal constructions at Patnitop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding illegal constructions at Patnitop, a Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal has granted six weeks time to Senior AAG Monika Kohli counsel for the CBI to apprise the court as to whether the sanction has been granted by the concerned authority for filing of charge sheet, if not, then assign the reasons there for.

On December 31, 2019, Division Bench had directed Director Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct in-depth enquiry into encroachment on forest land and other public land; illegal change of use and misuse of the land in violation of the permitted user; raising of illegal constructions; failure of the authorities to take action; fix the responsibility of the persons who were at the helm of affairs, were duty bound to and responsible for their taking action; their failure to proceed in accordance with law on issues regarding several aspects relating to the illegal constructions compounding and misuse thereof and; any other illegality.