Jugal calls on Reddy, discusses tourism projects for Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Member of Parliament, from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma today called on G. Krishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism and Developemnt of North Eastern States at New Delhi and discussed various development projects of J&K under Tourism with him.

The MP laid stress on the development projects for holy pilgrimages centers of Utterbehni and Purmandal and stressed on development of Surinsar-Mansar, Shivkhori and other areas in Jammu province.

Jugal Kishore, while discussing various development projects under Tourism brought into notice of Minister that Purmandal and Utterbehni are two very important pilgrimage centers situated near by Jammu at bank of river Gupt Ganga. They are also named as Chota Kashi and religious sentiments of people are attached with them. They are mostly visited pilgrimages by people of Jammu and outside areas and heavy rush on full moon nights and Amavasyas is witnessed there.

He also informed Minister about the importance of holy river Gupt Ganga that flows in opposite direction from South to North. He demanded that these pilgrimages should be developed soon. He said that a DPR was also framed for the development of these pilgrimage centers but it is pending for approval in the Ministry of Tourism. Moreover, he informed that former Union Tourism Minister had personally toured these both places and committed for their development. Member of Parliament urged Minister to provide adequate funds so that Utterbehni and Purmandal should be developed soon. He also submitted charter of demands to the Minister.

G. Krishan Reddy assured Member of Parliament that soon his demands would be considered and necessary action would be taken.