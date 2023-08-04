DC reviews progress on District Indicator Framework

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 4: In a significant step towards the overall development of Rajouri District, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal presided over a crucial meeting on Friday to review the progress made on the District Indicator Framework.

The meeting was attended by the DFO Rajouri, Arshdeep Singh; DFO Nowshera; Chief Planning Officer Mohd Khurshid, DPO Showket Malik, GM DIC Ashwani Sharma, DSEO Sandeep Sharma, ACD Vijay Verma, CEO Sultana Kouser; LDM JK Bank Sanjeev Bhasin and other concerned officers. The agenda of the meeting revolved around assessing the implementation and progress of the framework.

The District Indicators Framework stands as a comprehensive initiative aimed at evaluating and enhancing the development and well-being of the district as a whole. It encompasses crucial aspects such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, social welfare, economic growth and environmental sustainability. By analysing a set of indicators and performance metrics, the framework provides a holistic view of the district’s progress, enabling the identification of areas that require targeted intervention and improvement.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasised the indispensability of the District Indicator Framework as a tool for effective governance and evidence-based decision-making. He stressed the need for regular monitoring and evaluation to track the district’s development trajectory and ensure the successful implementation of various Government programs and policies.

“The District Indicators Framework is a vital instrument that enables us to gauge our progress in key areas of development. It helps us identify our strengths and weaknesses, thereby channeling our efforts towards achieving sustainable growth and uplifting the lives of our citizens. I urge all departments and stakeholders to actively participate and contribute towards the effective implementation of this framework,” Kundal added.

During the meeting, participants shared their valuable insights, experiences and best practices, fostering a collaborative approach towards addressing the district’s challenges and identifying innovative solutions.