Excelsior Correspondent
Jammu, Nov 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is being celebrated tomorrow.
In a message, the Lt Governor has said, “On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti, I convey my heartiest greetings to all.”
“Guru Nanak Devji’s profound message of equality, brotherhood, truthfulness, compassion and the importance of leading a virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity. Let us, on this day, resolve to follow his noble teachings and rededicate ourselves to the cause of humanity,” he added.
LG greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti
