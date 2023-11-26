LG greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is being celebrated tomorrow.

In a message, the Lt Governor has said, “On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Jayanti, I convey my heartiest greetings to all.”

“Guru Nanak Devji’s profound message of equality, brotherhood, truthfulness, compassion and the importance of leading a virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity. Let us, on this day, resolve to follow his noble teachings and rededicate ourselves to the cause of humanity,” he added.