Jammu deeply disappointed with BJP, says Altaf Bukhari

JKAP holds one day convention at Ratnuchak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 26: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today stated that people of Jammu have been feeling disappointed with the present Government in general and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in particular.

He was addressing a daylong convention of the party here at Ratnuchak area of the District.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

The former Minister stated that an imported Government is working in Jammu and Kashmir that has brought only miseries for the people of Jammu region.

“Jammu is deeply disappointed with the present Government and the BJP leadership in particular as they have failed to deliver what they had promised before the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the BJP had described Article 370 and Article 35A as the stumbling blocks in the development of the region.

He further said that the party had also promised industrial growth with investment from the key stakeholders to increase the development in the region “but nothing of the sort has happened on the ground except that people from outside the UT have grabbed the resources after J&K’s formation of a UT.”

Bukhari also launched a scathing attack on the Government for cheating locals by supporting the liquor and contractor’s mafia in the region.

According to him, some Government officials, who have been imported from outside the UT, have been working hand-in-globes with the liquor and other mafias to loot and exploit the resources of the region.

“And this has led to a deeper disappointment in the people of Jammu region as they’ve become unemployed and jobless,” said Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

Party’s Senior Vice-President, Ghulam Hassan Mir, also demanded early elections in the UT besides launching an attack on the mining mafia, and Government officials for forcibly people pay high tariffs for the electricity.

Choudhary Zulfkar Ali, Vice-President of the Party, claimed the UT is completely run by the babus now.

“There is a massive gap between the administration and the public on the ground as the UT is entirely run by the babus now who hardly pay any heed to the issues of the people,” he said.

Apni Party Provincial President Manjit Singh also highlighted the difficulties faced by the people in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur Districts, particularly in the industrial sector.

According to him, outsiders are being employed in the skilled as well as unskilled jobs by violating the set norms.

Earlier, Vishal Naraiana, a prominent businessman of the region, joined the party, who was greeted with exuberance by the Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

Faqir Nath, Prem Lal, Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Arun Kumar Chibber, Raman Thappa, Nirmal Kotwal among others attended the convention.