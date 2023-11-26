Constitution book our astute guide, abiding source of inspiration: LG

Sinha pays tribute to 26 /11 attack martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI/JAMMU, Nov 26: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today administered the reading of ‘Preamble to the Constitution’ along with officials and staff on the Constitution Day.

The Lt Governor while paying the tribute to the founding Fathers of the Constitution, said that the holy book has been our astute guide and an abiding source of inspiration.

He called upon the people to rededicate themselves to uphold the values of justice, liberty, equality and dignity for all citizens.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack he said “Humble tribute to all those who lost their lives in the heinous Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We’ll always stand in solidarity with the bereaved families.

“I salute the valour and dedication of our security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland”.