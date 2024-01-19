LG felicitates winners of JK Cement’s Architect of the Year Award at Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the winners of the 32nd JK Cement’s Architect of the Year Award (JK AYA), at Jammu today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated all the talented architects, planners and designers, who have played pivotal role in shaping the future infrastructure, urban transformation and sustainable development.

He also commended the endeavour of JK Cement Ltd. and the management of JK AYA Secretariat for recognising the invaluable contribution of architects in nation-building.

“Artificial Intelligence and Industry 4.0 technologies have transformed the field of Architecture and enabled architects to build more efficient infrastructure, public spaces and to effectively tackle the challenges of urbanisation and climate change with unique designs,” he said.

I am confident that the Architect community will continue to support the Government in achieving sustainable economic, social and environmental goals, the Lt Governor further added.

The Awards were presented to the winners under different categories including Green Architecture, Indian State Architecture, Young Architect, Architecture Student of the Year, Focus Countries Architecture and Commendation Award.

The Lt Governor also released the fourth edition of the AYA Book series focusing on Group Housing Projects in India.

Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice Chairman JK Cement Ltd; Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director JK Cement Ltd & Chairman JK AYA; Rana Pratap Singh, Administrator, JK AYA; Jury members, Architects from the UT, various parts of the country and abroad were present.