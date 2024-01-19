CEO Shrine Board reviews security ahead of R- Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Jan 18: To assess security and operational preparedness of Shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage prior to Republic Day celebrations at Katra, Chief Executive Officer of SMVDSB, Anshul Garg today presided over a meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra.

Laying focus on the smooth regulation of Yatra in line with the directions of Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha), CEO said that the security measures need to be fortified ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. He underscored the imperative of collaborative efforts among the stakeholders to forge a robust security framework in sync with requirements.

CEO stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage in the coming days including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras. He further exhorted all security agencies to remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and valid registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements and implementation of joint patrolling by the stakeholders.

A slew of directives were also issued by the Chair to the concerned quarters for movement of vehicles, sanitation and drinking water arrangements and illumination of dark spots at Katra town, besides, physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination.

Superintendent of Police Katra and Commandant, CRPF informed that foolproof security arrangements will be made for smooth and enthusiastic celebration of the National Day and presented a detailed security grid to be put in place besides, deployment of QRTs (quick response teams) and a multi-tier security grid comprising Police, CRPF and other paramilitary forces.

Among those present in the meeting were, Additional CEO, SMVDSB; SDM, Bhawan; Jt CEO; Dy CEO, Asstt CEO SMVDSB, Tehsildar Bhawan; ACF, SDPO Bhawan & Katra, and officers from Army, IB, CID, SMVDSB and other intelligence agencies.