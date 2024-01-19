District administration conducts anti-encroachment drive at Canal Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: District administration today conducted a comprehensive anti-encroachment drive at Canal Road, under the jurisdiction of Nowabad Police Station.

Led by Additional DC Jammu, Ansuya Jamwal, the officials of District Administration and Jammu Municipal Corporation were assisted by Police team headed by SP City Kulbir Handa, for smooth conduct of the anti-encroachment drive.

During the drive, encroachment on the footpaths were removed and goods displayed outside the shops were seized. Besides, challans and notices were issued to the violators, who were strictly asked to refrain from encroaching the footpaths and roads.

The district administration team not only seized the goods displayed outside the shops, but also removed temporary decorative material and flexes etc from front of the business establishments. Even bulbs at ceiling of the sunshade of a fruit shop were removed.

The anti-encroachment team also checked the licenses of the roadside Reharis and challaned those who had no valid permission. Auto rickshaw operators were also asked not to park their vehicles on the roadside but only at the authorized stands.

The drive continued for more than an hour and seized goods were taken away by the district administration team for further action.

After Raghunath Bazar area, this was the second major anti-encroachment drive in Jammu city.