Jammu admn discusses activity plan for National Road Safety Month

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya presided over a meeting today to discuss and plan activities and awareness programs on traffic rules in light of the ongoing National Road Safety Month-2024, scheduled from January 15 to February 14.

In attendance were SSP Traffic Faisal Qureshi, RTO Jammu, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harbaksh Singh, Chief Education Officer Jagdeep Kumar Padha, representatives from GREF and other concerned officers.

The District Magistrate emphasised the pivotal role of youth participation for the successful execution of the awareness campaign while noting the role of volunteers in spreading awareness during the Road Safety Month.

Officers from the Public Works Department were directed to address road conditions by filling potholes and installing safety measures such as reflectors and mirrors to prevent accidents. The DM proposed workshops and awareness sessions targeting college students to enhance road safety awareness.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates were encouraged to conduct special enforcement drives in their respective areas to ensure strict adherence to traffic rules. The DM underscored the importance of enforcing helmet and seat belt regulations in rural areas as well.

Prioritising education and sensitisation over punitive actions, the District Magistrate expressed that a balanced approach is more practical. He stressed the need to sensitise parents, encouraging them to instil respect for traffic rules in their children.

The DM highlighted that public cooperation and collaboration from all stakeholders are essential to ensure the safety of roads for both drivers and pedestrians. The collective efforts and commitment of the community were emphasised as integral components in achieving the objectives of a safer road environment.