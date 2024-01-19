Secretary Cooperative conducts surprise inspection of Super Bazaar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Secretary, Cooperative Department, Babila Rakwal, today paid a surprise visit to Jammu Cooperative Wholesale Limited, Super Bazar and medical shops of Super Bazar at Government Medical College, Bakshi Nagar and SMGS Hospital, Shalamar, Jammu.

Registrar Cooperatives Societies, J&K , Mohammad Shafiq Chak besides other officers accompanied the Secretary.

During her visit to medical shops, she instructed the concerned officers to create awareness among the general public about fair price medical shops of Super Bazar wherein medicines are available 24×7 at discounted rates. She also visited the Super Bazar outlet at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar.

While visiting Super Bazar Jammu, the Secretary inspected all the sections and directed the staff to work out strategies to further increase the sales through expansive promotional activities on all platforms.

In order to encourage entrepreneurship in the Cooperative sector, the Secretary laid emphasis on promotion of products of different Cooperative Societies of the Union Territory.

The Secretary also directed the staff to initiate the process for installation of solar panels at Super Bazar Complex, City Chowk.

Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies, Jammu, Champa Devi, Joint Registrar Special, Jammu Administrator, Super Bazar, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Jammu, General Manager, Super Bazar, Jammu and Senior Auditor, Cooperative Societies, Jammu were also present on the occasion.