LG Electronics India launches next generation AI TVs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: LG Electronics India has unveiled its latest innovation in home entertainment with the launch of the Next Generation of AI TVs, available in sizes ranging from 108cm (43 inches) to 246cm (97 inches).

The 2024 lineup includes the advanced LG OLED evo AI and LG QNED AI TVs, featuring the LG OLED 97G4, the world’s largest OLED TV.

These models incorporate AI to enhance picture and audio quality, offering a highly personalized viewing experience.

Building on 11 years of OLED leadership, LG introduces the LG QNED MiniLED AI TVs, marking a new era in LCD excellence.

This expansion highlights LG’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and personalization in the television industry, with 55 new models catering to diverse viewing preferences.

The new LG OLED AI TVs utilize enhanced AI upscaling capabilities, enriching and sharpening objects and backgrounds through precise pixel-level image analysis.

AI Sound Pro leverages virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speakers, ensuring crystal-clear dialogue by separating vocals from background noise.

LG OLED TVs are renowned for gaming, with the latest models featuring Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at a 144Hz refresh rate.

Certified by NVIDIA G-SYNC and compatible with AMD FreeSync, these TVs eliminate tearing and stuttering for a dynamic, true-to-life gaming experience.

The Game Optimizer feature allows gamers to switch easily between display presets for different gaming genres.

The 2024 QNED AI TVs integrate Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, providing vibrant colors and exceptional brightness.

The QNED MiniLED TV further enhances this with MiniLEDs that are 1/40th the size of regular LEDs, combined with Precision Dimming to improve gradations and control backlight for deeper blacks and brighter colors.

LG’s AI capabilities refine picture quality and deliver richer, fuller audio with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound. Celebrating a decade of webOS, LG continues to enhance its smart TV platform, offering up to 10 individual profiles for personalized experiences.

The WebOS Reprogram promises operating system upgrades for the next five years, revamping the UI to give a fresh feel annually.

LG OLED AI and QNED AI TVs support Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™ for superior image and audio quality. The FILMMAKER MODE allows users to watch films as intended by the director. LG’s TVs also pair wirelessly with soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in, creating an immersive audio experience with WOW Orchestra.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India, said, “We are proud to introduce the Next Generation of AI TVs, showcasing innovation in both OLED and premium LED technologies. This lineup aims to enhance our market leadership in flat panel TVs in India.”