LG e-inaugurates 4 important projects of Agro Industries Development Corporation, Horticulture Deptt

*Visits SKUAST-J, calls for transfer of research to farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today e -inaugurated four projects of Jammu and Kashmir Agro Industries Development Corporation and Horticulture Planning & Marketing department, in presence of Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture Department.

In Horticulture Planning & Marketing department, three projects were e-inaugurated: e- National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) for Fruit &Vegetable Market Narwal, Jammu , Fruit & Vegetable Market, Bishnah and Apni Mandi Chadwal, Kathua .The e-NAM provides a hassle free and pan-India trade platform for the farmers and the traders.

It provides uniformity across the integrated markets, transparent auctioning process, real time price discovery based on actual demand and supply, with availability of better quality of fruits and vegetables and other agriculture produce ensuring proper returns to the farmers. The project is funded by the Government of India while Narwal mandi is the second of its kind inaugurated after Parimpora Mandi, Srinagar

The newly established fruit and vegetable market at Bishnah, spanning an area of around 20 kanals, shall provide better marketing facility for farmers/growers and the traders of the area by facilitating the local farmers and traders for marketing and selling their produce at a centralized location.

Similarly, the Apni Mandi Chadwal, Kathua, provides centralized market access facility to the farmers and traders of the surrounding areas. Against the project cost of Rs. 99.90 lakh, an amount of Rs 65.47 lakh has already been spent till March 2020. The infrastructure constructed till date includes the auction platform and administrative block besides boundary fencing and space for shop sites for the traders/farmers.

The Lt Governor also laid the e-foundation stone of 5000 MT capacity climate control storage plant to be built in Agriculture complex Talab Tillo Jammu at a cost of Rs 23 Cr spreading over 10 Kanals. The project will have 21 Cold rooms and four Ripening Rooms with a total capacity of 5000 MTs. As this is the first plant of such capacity coming up in public sector, this would facilitate the farmers of Jammu and adjoining districts where they will benefit getting the cold storage facility at economic rates.

All the above projects will not only facilitate but would fill the gaps in the infrastructure deficiency of Jammu province and this would result in farmers getting appropriate returns of their produce and thus helping to increase their incomes.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor, Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu, visited the Main University campus at Chatha.

The Lt Governor, who was accompanied by the First Lady Dr. Smita Murmu, inaugurated the new infrastructural blocks including building of Ujala PG Girls Hostel, Residential Quarters for Teaching staff and a Bed side Oxygen facility established at the University Health Centre in view of Covid-19 Pandemic. The First Lady went around the newly constructed Girls Hostel and inspected facilities therein, followed by planting of a sapling in the lawn of the PG Girls Hostel.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the efforts of the University for creating new infrastructure facilities at Chatha campus. He further advised for strengthening University’s internet/intranet facilities for smooth adoption of virtual learning to negate the effect of COVID-19 on education.

He called for establishment of area specific Food Processing Zones in J&K and advised the university to draft an organic farming policy for boosting organic production in the UT.

While unveiling the books entitled ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Aatmnirbhar Kisan’, ‘Package of Practices for vegetable and kharif crops’, ‘Poultry Production & Management’, ‘Direct Seeded Rice: A RCT’, ‘Advances in Weed Management’, ‘Agroadvisories for farm operations’, ‘Fundamentals of Entomology’ and ‘Insect ecology & IPM’, the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of scientists to continue their good work under pandemic. A mobile app ‘Vet values’ for effective identification of milch animals was also launched.

An exhibition was also organised during the visit of the Lt Governor, depicting the University released varieties, integrated farming system model, Nano Bio Char, tissue culture raised true to type quality planting material, compressed tannin enriched multi-nutrient feed blocks etc. Agri-entrepreneurs / SHGs promoted by KVKs also display their products such as milk-cake, organic honey, lemon grass oil and bamboo craft

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, Prof. J. P. Sharma apprised the Lt Governor about the research and extension achievements of the University and revealed the future plan for refining area specific research technologies with greater role of nano and bio-technology, adoption of smart agriculture and use of IT in agricultural extension.

The programme was also graced by Sumati Sharma, Prof. R.K. Sinha, Vice- Chancellor, SMVDU, R.K. Srivastava, CGM NABARD, Jammu, statutory officers and Heads of Divisions from different faculties of the University and senior officers of the line departments.