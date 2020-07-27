2 killed, 2 injured as vehicle rolls down

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 27: Two persons were killed and two others were injured when the Tata Mobile they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorge near Neeli area on Gowari-Neeli road in Sub Division Gandoh of this district.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number HP38A-8893 was on its way to Neeli from Changa Gowari, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down in 250 feet deep gorge near Neeli area on Gowari-Neli Road, resulting into serious injuries to four persons.

On getting information, a team from Changa Police Post along with personnel of SSB rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

Four injured persons associated with M/s Trikuta Hill Construction Company were rescued and shifted to PHC Changa, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead.

One more succumbed to his injuries while being shifting to GMC Doda. However two injured persons are responding to the treatment at GMC Doda.

The deceased have been identified as Kareem Baksh, son of Mahie, a resident of District Kishtwar and Bashir Ahmed, son of Abdul Gani of District Poonch.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Mussa (driver), son of Mohammad Hussain of District Kishtwar and Mohammad Ashraf, son of Kareem Baksh of District Kishtwar.

A case under FIR Number 49/2020 under section 279, 337 and 304-A IPC has been registered at Police Station Gandoh and investigation started.