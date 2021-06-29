LG congratulates girls for outnumbering boys In JKBOSE annual 10th Class Results

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th of Summer Zone, Jammu Province on its official website. Students can check the JKBOSE class 10th result 2021 online at jkbose.ac.in. This year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE class 10th result with a pass percentage of 81.02 %, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 %.

I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year, Office of LG J-K tweeted.

Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%.