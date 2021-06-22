LG congratulates Budgam youth for securing 100pc scholarship in US University

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated a youth from central Kashmir district of Budagm for bagging 100 per cent scholarship in prestigious Georgetown University in America.

Mr Sinha said his achievement will inspire J&K youths to aim for top institutions of the world.

“Congratulations to Rahil Nabi Shaikh from Budgam for bagging 100% scholarship in prestigious Georgetown University Washington D.C,USA for Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. His achievement will inspire J&K Youths to aim for top institutions of the world. Best wishes to him,” Mr Sinha wrote on micro-blogging site twitter. (AGENCY)