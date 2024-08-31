LG condoles demise of IFS officer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Jitendra Kumar Singh, an IFS Officer of 2010 batch.

In his condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor described Singh as an outstanding officer known for his honesty and integrity.

The text of the Lieutenant Governor’s message is as follows:

“I was grieved to hear of the untimely demise of Jitendra Kumar Singh, a young and respected IFS officer, who was known for his integrity and honesty. His passing away has left a void that would be very difficult to fill. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief”.