Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 44th BoDs meet of JKSCST & BCDC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 44th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation (JKSCST&BCDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Special Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Managing Director (JKSCST&BCDC), Additional Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department and representatives of other concerned departments.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held upon the achievements for the year 2023-24 & 2024-25 till date, annual Action Plan under Direct Financing Scheme for the year 2024-25 and recovery of loan from the beneficiaries’ for the year 23-24 & 2024-25 till date.

While chairing the meeting, Advisor called upon the officers to set revised targets for each district.

The Advisor asked the MD to fix monthly targets of each employee of the corporation and regularly monitor their performance. He also said that the loan recovery process should be reviewed on quarterly basis and appropriate measures need to be devised for recovery of loans from beneficiaries who are not paying their dues regularly.

While expressing his displeasure over the lack of outreach activities, Advisor directed the officers to increase business activities and raise awareness camps, loan melas and attend block diwas in their respective districts so as to attract the target population.

He also directed the officers to rigorously pursue the case for online portal facilities for applicants regarding loans, repayments and full automation of offices and the same should be completed within the specified time period.

During the meeting, MD JKSCST&BCDC gave a detailed presentation on the district wise/ Division wise/Apex Corporation wise Recovery details of the Corporation, recovery details against target fixed, details of disbursement among many other things.