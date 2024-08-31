MD JKPCL visits SLDC Gladni, checks working of control room

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: To check the working of 24X7 control room and the purchase system, Managing Director (MD), Jammu Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL), Yasin M. Choudhary, paid a surprise visit to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Gladni, here today.

The Chief Engineer (Trading) JKPCL, Neeraj Sharma apprised the Managing Director about the methodology adopted in daily arranging the power from different sources.

MD Choudhary was also apprised that many PPA’s have been signed in the recent past which mainly include 900 MW(Hydro), 1000 MW (Solar under various Schemes) as well as 394 MW (Thermal under B(v) mode of SHAKTI policy) and a few others are in pipeline which will increase the power availability resultant to which round the clock power will not be a distant dream for the UT of J&K.

Choudhary lauded the efforts of the staff of JKPCL,JPDCL and SLDC who are manning the SLDC and assured all help and any further improvement to facilitate the hassle-free working of the Centre.