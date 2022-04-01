LG chairs high-level meeting on effective implementation of initiatives announced in budget

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways for effective implementation of initiatives announced in J&K UT budget 2022-23 with an objective of sustaining growth momentum and bringing about synergy and convergence among various departments.

The Lt Governor said that the action oriented plan is to reflect fast economic development, strengthening institutions for rapid social change while ensuring growth with equity so that every citizen benefits from J&K’s prosperity.

The Lt Governor asked the Administrative Departments and District Administrations to work in close-coordination and furnish the UT and District plans in consultation with public representatives and other stakeholders to realize the vision of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, bringing transformative changes in the lives of people without any discrimination.

We have a substantial increase in the budgetary support for infrastructure development, education, healthcare, strengthening PRIs, facilitating investment & growth, employment, youth, women empowerment & social sector schemes to reach out to the last person in the last row, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor advised for formulating works plan around six important components – Objectives, Total Outlay, Broad Guidelines, Measurable Outcomes with Timelines, Expenditure Phasing & Evaluation. Specific directions were passed for the completion of the tendering process by the month of May.

UT and District plans must be a road-map of J&K’s development, progress and prosperity; reflective of the needs and aspirations of the people of J&K, the Lt Governor further added.

Speaking on the governance reforms introduced in the last one and a half years, the Lt Governor said that efforts made to streamline the overall development process have yielded favourable results.

Expressing his faith in the government machinery, the Lt Governor said that absolute transparency in the system, timely release of Capex Budget component & completion of tendering process, timely submission of UCs will lead the government to achieve unprecedented feat in project completion in FY 2022-23.

Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials were directed to put special focus on the development of border areas & villages, women & youth empowerment, welfare of senior citizens, Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan, Jal Jeevan Mission, saturation of CSS, MGNREGA, tribal welfare, rural economy & infrastructure.

The Lt Governor also suggested for analysis of the chosen works to be done to assess their effective implementation.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary asked the officials to work on mission mode for accelerating the pace of economic development in the UT of J&K.

J&K is among the top performing UTs in terms of e-governance, e-office, ease of living, transparency, and saturation of welfare schemes. All the vital aspects must be taken into consideration in the UT and District plans to replicate the success of the previous financial year, he added.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance department said that the historic Rs 1, 12,950 crore budget of the UT of J&K for the year 2022-23 envisages all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir, meeting the aspirations of people. He also highlighted the achievements recorded in the previous financial year.

All Administrative departments were asked to upload the approved Works Plan on BEAMS portal with the approval of competent authority by 10th April, 2022.