ICAI signs MoU with DSEK to promote commerce education

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 1: Committee on Career Counselling of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with the support of J&K branch of NIRC of ICAI and Srinagar Representative Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) for promoting Commerce Education amongst Government and Government aided Secondary and Higher / Senior Secondary school students.

The objective of this MoU is to establish mutual co-operation between both the parties. DSEK will nominate one representative in each school to coordinate with representatives of Committee on Career Counselling of ICAI for awareness campaign and promotion of Commerce Education more particularly CA Education.

Earlier during the afternoon, an outreach meeting was held at The Lalit Grand Palace, Srinagar and the chief guest for the programme was Dr. Tasaduk Hussain, Director, School Education, Kashmir. The ICAI was represented by CA. Hans Raj Chugh, Chairman Committee on Career Counselling, CA. Dr. Raj Chawla, Central Council Member, CA. Nakul Saraf, Chairman of J&K branch.

The outreach meet was attended by number of Principals of Government schools to promote commerce stream and a presentation was also made wherein Chartered Accountant as a profession was highlighted. The meet was also attended by Senior members of the Profession.

CA. Vikas Purdhani, Vice Chairman of J&K Branch, CA Vineet Kohli, Secretary J&K Branch, CA. Samriti Kohli, Convener Kashmir CPE Chapter along with number of Chartered Accountants were also present on the occasion.