Cong, its allies working on hollow slogans: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 1: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Sat Sharma today said that Congress and its allies are working on hollow slogans.

The BJP leader was talking to various delegations of the people at party district headquarters, Kachi Chawni here during the weekly routine sitting.

Numerous deputations called on him and sought his immediate intervention in solving their grievances.

District president, Munish Khajuria, district general secretaries, Karan Sharma and Rajesh Gupta, Mandal presidents, Keshav Chopra and Raveesh Mengi, corporators, Sanjay Baru, Neelam Nargotra, Suneet Raina and Sunita Gupta and others also accompanied the BJP leader.

Deputations hailing from various wards of Janipur and Talab Tillo and from other areas highlighted their problems in front of the former MLA. Deputations hailing from Wards 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25, 26, 28, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 40 and 41 met the former Minister and apprised him of their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that a fruitful discussion was held with the people who have brought some issues into his notice that require immediate attention. He stated that some people have also demanded for taking up developmental works in their areas including construction of lanes and roads for which concerned officials have been notified. Several other deputations of youth and women also met the BJP leader.

Sharma stated that BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is the only party in Jammu and Kashmir which is reaching out to masses and is not like Congress and its allies who are working on hollow slogans, he added.

Munish Khajuria said that on directions of party leadership every Friday, the elected representative will sit in district headquarters and will listen to public grievances and continuing this event. If anyone from anywhere has any sort of grievance can come to district headquarters, Kachi Chawni for solving their problems.