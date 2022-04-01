SKUAST-J, NIF ink MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, whose initiatives are to strengthen the grassroots technological innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge and help India become a creative and knowledge-based society by expanding policy and institutional space for grassroots technological innovators.

The MoU was signed between Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Dr. Vipin Kumar, Director and Chief Innovation Officer, NIF-India, with the objective to develop an inclusive Innovation Ecosystem through academic and research co-operation between the two institutes. Through this agreement, SKUAST-J and NIF-India will together formulate research projects for both the participating institutions and undertake joint research work in the areas of mutual interest and impart training to innovators, farmers, staff, students and technical personnel within the areas of co-operation.

Dr. Hardev Choudhary, Scientist-D, NIF-India exchanged the MoU and said that through this MoU, the farmers’ crops, varieties and innovations in J&K will be identified, commercialized and disseminated in collaboration with SKUAST-Jammu.

The MoU programme was co-ordinated by Dr. Pardeep Wali, Director Research, SKUAST-Jammu and Dr. Mahital Jamwal, Dy. Director Research of SKUAST-Jammu. Dr. B.C. Sharma, Professor & Head and Dr. Ramphool Puniya, Scientist, Division of Agronomy, SKUAST-Jammu were present during the meeting.