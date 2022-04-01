Scores attend Navreh Festival at Zabarwan Park

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 1: Ahead of Navreh-which marks the start of New Year for the Kashmiri Pandits-a Navreh Festival was organized today which was attended by a number of people including Muslims.

In this regard, a grand festival was organized here at the Zabarwan Park along the Dal Lake where the Kashmiri Pandit women had put up stalls presenting the necessary items used by them in the preparations of celebrating the festival, as well as the stalls, presented a view of the culture of Kashmiri pandits.

Several traditional music items, including Ladishah, were presented for the entertainment of the audience coupled with an aim of making the young generation aware of their rich culture and tradition.

Sanjay Saraf, President of Lok Jansakhti Party who was present on the occasion said that Kashmiris were missing the Navreh festival and that it is heartening to see that it has been started again.

“It sends out a strong message that people belonging to any religion in Kashmir, celebrate their festivals with fervour and with the participation of others as well and what is interesting to note here is that there are more Muslims here than Pandits,” he said.

He on the occasion urged the administration to ensure that the basic amenities are kept available for the Muslims who are set to observe Ramadhan after a few days.

A lady who was also present on the occasion said that the organization of the festival was an attempt to raise awareness about the culture and tradition of Kashmir among the younger lot. “It is an important festival for us and raising awareness of the same is a great step that has been taken,” she said.