LG chairs CoI meet; interacts with religious, political delegation

LEH, Nov 20: Lieutenant General (LG) Ladakh RK Mathur chaired meeting of Chamber of Industries (CoI) and also interacted with religious and political delegation.
In a series of meeting, LG Ladakh RK Mathur chaired a meet with President and members of Chamber of Industries (CoI) Leh.
LG had a detailed conversation concerning Small Scale Industries of the district and related issues.
LG Mathur assured them about reforming industrial policies and modifications in the up and coming budget of 2020-21 which would boost the small scale industries of the land encouraging entrepreneurial aspects, generating employment avenues, and promoting overall development of the region.
Meanwhile, LG RK Mathur interacted with a delegation of all religious and political parties of Leh district today.
LG Mathur appreciated the collective presentation of all religious and political parties, assured mitigation of issues systematically.
